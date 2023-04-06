Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Apr, 2023

Shane Dalmedo shortlisted for Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2023

Local artist Shane Dalmedo has been shortlisted for this year’s Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

The artwork selected is a sculpture called Sunday Drive and this will now go through to the next round, in London, in May, with Ms Dalmedo’s participation supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

“This piece won the Sculpture Award in the Spring Visual Arts Competition in 2022,” a spokesman for the GCS said.

“A digital image of the work was initially submitted with this shortlisted to 4000 entries, there are usually around 16,500 public entries.”

“Shane has submitted work for the RA’s exhibition on six occasions since 2014 and has been shortlisted on three.”

“From her previous shortlisted entries, a painting and a sculpture, got through the two rounds of selection.”

The Summer exhibition is the Royal Academy’s annual celebration of art and artists, run without interruption since 1769.

It shows every imaginable medium – from prints, paintings, film and photography to sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

Every year, a different committee of artists and architects select over 1,000 works for display.

The theme this year is Only Connect, which can be “as simple or as complex as you like,” co-ordinator David Remfry said.

