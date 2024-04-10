Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Shelli Abudarham wins Young Artists People’s Choice Award

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2024

The People’s Choice Award at this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Services Competition for Young Artists has been awarded to Shelli Abudarham for her artwork ‘Follow the White Rabbit’.

Ms Abudarham has received a prize from Gibraltar Cultural Services of £100. The People’s Choice Award encourages visitors to play the role of adjudicator and vote for their favourite artwork.

Voting slips were handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception to ensure the ‘one vote per person’ rule. A total of 231 votes were received over the two-week period.

