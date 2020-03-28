Shelter and meals for the homeless, help for people living with dementia

The homeless in Gibraltar have been provided with a place to sleep as Gibraltar went into lockdown this week.

Whilst all of Gibraltar has been called on to stay at home, one group of people continued to face the prospect of confronting the risk of facing the spread of the Covid-19 virus without a roof under which to shelter.

Gibraltar's homeless, used to being moved on by the authorities, found that they were instead being pointed to a new location where a temporary shelter had been opened at the premises of Gibraltar National League side Europa FC.

The club had joined forces with Social Services and Eat and Chat cafe to provide shelter for six to eight homeless people, fitting out their sports hall with beds.

"We are working with Social Services and housing six to eight homeless persons, providing them meals from Eat and Chat at the ICC, and we have an appeal for toiletries and board games etc," explained Europa FC Technical Director and former Police Commissioner, Eddie Yome.

Mr Yome explained that those provided with shelter since Thursday night are encouraged to stay in.

"The club wants to do as much as we can for the community," said Mr Yome as he highlighted that they will also be handing out Easter eggs to GHA personnel next week for their children.

Two sponsors have also been found to help GADS feed 20 Dementia patients, who were day care attendees but have now got to stay at home, during the months of April and May.

"This is being sponsored by the directors of the club and their companies, whilst a group of friends are distributing the meals every day. They’ve been doing it for the past week," commented Mr Yome.

Lawrence Stagnetto, the club's Online Communication director, alongside youth team coaches Darren Celecia and Johnny Moreno, are leading in the efforts with the club also doing a collection.

GADS to provide Meals on Wheels

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society also announced that, as from Monday March 30, they will be delivering ‘MEALS ON WHEELS’ to people living with dementia in the community. The service will be available Monday to Friday.

"As a consequence of the measures being taken due to Covid-19 the Bella Vista Day Centre has stopped its services and is now being temporarily used as a Residential for the elderly patients who have been transferred from John Cochrane Ward at St Bernards,” " said GADS Chairperson Daphne Alcantara .

"Therefore, many of the Bella Vista Day Centre service users at now at home and we felt that they and others living with dementia in the community would welcome a hot meal to help them and their families during these hard and difficult times.”

“If you know of anyone who would benefit, please contact GADS on Tel : 56001422.”