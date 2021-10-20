Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Shifting perceptions in a post-Brexit landscape

Flashback to 2007, when the Odyssey Explorer was shadowed by a Spanish warship off Gibraltar. A new series on Movistar Plus loosely based on the Odyssey story sheds interesting insight into changing perceptions in Spain about Gibraltar. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
20th October 2021

I was taken aback recently by a clip from a big-budget Movistar Plus series called La Fortuna, co-produced by the Spanish company with US partners and based loosely on Odyssey Marine Exploration’s discovery of an undersea treasure in 2007. Odyssey’s ships were operating from Gibraltar at the time and the treasure, recovered from the wreck...

