Short film ‘The Last Sun’ collects new awards in Cannes and Toronto

A Gibraltar-produced short film set on the Rock has added to its growing list of international accolades after picking up awards at film festivals in Cannes and Toronto.

The Last Sun, a 30-minute dystopian film, won Best Environmental Film at the World Film Festival in Cannes and received the honourable mention of Best Short Narrative at the Toronto Festival. The production has now collected more than 25 awards at global film festivals.

The film premiered at Leisure Cinemas in Gibraltar in June and was produced and filmed on the Rock. According to the producers, it will continue its festival run for the rest of the year before being made available for public viewing.

Produced by Creep House Entertainment alongside producer Lynn Hardy, the premiere attracted a local audience. The crew later thanked those who attended, saying: “The energy, support, and love in the room made it truly special.”

“It was an incredible night that we will never forget.”

The film imagines a future in which a corporation blocks out the sun across the world, leaving Gibraltar as the only place where sunlight remains because of an anomaly caused by the Rock.

The story explores themes of sunlight, control and social division, drawing on experiences from the pandemic years.

Speaking to the Chronicle last month, Ms Hardy said her interest in quantum biology inspired the film's central premise.

“I studied quantum biology, so I'm very passionate about the sun and our environment and how healthy nature is,” she said.

“The idea of the film was that big corporations around the world decided to block out the sun all over the world, because it's harmful to humans. We don't need the sun. They block it out.”

“And the only place where the sun still shines is Gibraltar, due to this anomaly that is caused by the Rock.”

“In Gibraltar we still have the sun, but this is the only place on Earth. But even in Gibraltar, people are forced into underground colonies to keep them safe.”

Ms Hardy also stars as Lena, a scientist who believes the official explanation is false and fights to stop her family from seeking refuge underground.

“I know the truth. I know the sun is not harmful, but my husband is just adamant that we're all going to die,” she said.

“And we have a daughter, Alba, and he's packing, and he wants to get into the tunnels as soon as possible so he'll be safe.”

Lena persuades her husband to delay leaving for three days, but wakes to discover he has taken their daughter into the tunnels during the night, leaving her isolated on the surface.

“This is how the film begins. So it's quite emotional,” Ms Hardy said.