Westside pupils celebrate Llanito identity through art exhibition

The creativity of Westside School pupils is taking centre stage this summer with a new exhibition at GEMA Gallery in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services that celebrates Llanito culture and identity through colourful, contemporary artwork.

The exhibition, created by Year 8 pupils in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of its Celebrating Llanito initiative, opened this week at the gallery in Montagu Bastion and will remain on display throughout July.

It showcases dozens of works inspired by the bold visual language of Pop Art, with pupils using vibrant colours, repeated imagery and graphic design techniques to explore what it means to be Gibraltarian.

The collection reflects familiar aspects of everyday life on the Rock, drawing on local traditions, favourite foods, well-known expressions and elements of Llanito culture that have shaped Gibraltar's unique identity over generations.

Each artwork offers a personal interpretation of that identity, highlighting how young people see their community while encouraging them to engage with their cultural heritage in a creative and contemporary way.

The exhibition forms part of Gibraltar Cultural Services' wider Celebrating Llanito initiative, which seeks to preserve and promote Gibraltar's distinctive language and culture through artistic and educational projects.

By working with schools, the initiative encourages young people to explore the traditions that make Gibraltar unique while expressing them through different creative disciplines.

The Year 8 project also demonstrates how art can provide a platform for pupils to reflect on their own experiences and surroundings, transforming familiar sights, sayings and customs into imaginative visual pieces.

Visitors to GEMA Gallery will find a colourful display that combines humour, creativity and local pride, with each artwork presenting a different perspective on Llanito life.

The exhibition coincides with GEMA Gallery's summer programme, giving members of the public additional opportunities to visit and experience the work of Gibraltar's young artists alongside the gallery's wider collection.

The gallery will be open on weekdays from 10am to 3pm, with selected Saturday openings taking place during the summer.

The exhibition runs until the end of July and is open to members of the public, offering residents and visitors alike the opportunity to see how Gibraltar's younger generation is interpreting and celebrating its cultural identity through art.