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Mon 29th Jun, 2026

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Exclusive John Suchet event to feature at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026

By Chronicle Staff
29th June 2026

An exclusive candlelight concert celebrating the life and music of Ludwig van Beethoven will form part of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced. 

The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, will take place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on November 9, coinciding with the opening day of this year's literary festival. 

The evening will feature author and broadcaster John Suchet, whose work on the life and legacy of Beethoven has earned international recognition. He will be joined by a string quartet from Gibraltar's Straits Philharmonic Orchestra for what organisers say will be a unique celebration of one of classical music's greatest composers. 

Set against the backdrop of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, the candlelight concert is intended to combine music and storytelling in an intimate setting, bringing together literature, history and classical performance as part of the festival programme. 

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said preparations were already underway to ensure the event offered audiences a memorable cultural experience. 

Mr Santos said: "GCS and I are working closely with John Suchet and the Straits Philharmonic Orchestra to ensure we deliver an extraordinary evening showcasing classical music at this fitting cultural heritage venue. 

"We hope music lovers of all genres will join us at this event." 

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will run from November 9 to 15 and will once again bring together writers, speakers and audiences for a week of literary and cultural events. 

The addition of the candlelight concert broadens the festival's programme by combining live music with literary discussion, reflecting the festival's continued emphasis on offering a diverse range of cultural experiences. 

John Suchet is widely known for his work as an author and broadcaster, particularly through his books and presentations exploring the life and music of Beethoven. His appearance at the festival is expected to appeal to both classical music enthusiasts and literary audiences. 

The participation of Gibraltar's Straits Philharmonic Orchestra's string quartet will also showcase local musical talent alongside an internationally recognised guest, providing audiences with a performance dedicated to one of the most influential composers in musical history. 

The concert will be held on the opening day of the festival at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, providing an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience a distinctive evening of music and storytelling in one of Gibraltar's best-known heritage venues. 

Further information on the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026 and its programme will be announced in due course. 

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