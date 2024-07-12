Short Stories School Years 6 to 7 Highly Commended Nadia Magner with ‘Guilt’

As soon as she caught a glimpse of the news vans pulling up into her driveway, she sprung out of her armchair and sprinted to the window, pulling down the blinds hastily. The woman dimmed the lights and then peeked through her blinds, staring icily at the reporter, who was getting all dolled up for TV.

It had been two months since the incident had occurred; two months of grieving; two months of awakening to an empty bed; two months of eating at an empty dinner table. Two months of sitting across from his empty rocking-chair, ceaselessly watching the fire; the fire that once had life; the fire that once roared while the two danced around the kitchen listening to both their favourite song: “I can't tell you why I love you, but I do” sung by Harry Macdonough on their brand new Grundig radio. That once blistering fire was now an empty void of nothingness in a bare, desolate house.

Frances felt like this world had nothing for her after her beloved Harrison’s life was taken away. What made it worse was that Frances had watched the whole incident take place right in front of her eyes. She would carry the burden of guilt as if she carried the whole world over her shoulders. The guilt was a thorn in her side, like a tumour in her heart. It would never be cured; it would never get lighter.

When it happened

They were out on sailboat when it happened. It was for their forty-year anniversary. A couple of other partners went along to help celebrate the special occasion. Some more keen than others.

“Fair winds and following seas everyone!” the boat lessor called.

Harrison peeked into the cabin, “Why don’t you come outside, dear?”

“Not in the mood,” she replied gloomily, “oh, and the weather isn’t the best.”

A couple hours later Frances walks out onto the deck, her tummy all twisted. Something felt wrong.

“Where’s Harry?”

The man turns around holding a shattered champagne bottle in his right hand, blood seeping along the edges. He was Harrison’s coworker; it was a work thing. He was their helmsman and wanted to chat.

“Harry.”

Adjudicators Comments:

‘A mature plot and premise for this young age group. The sense of time that is established is effective and events are outlined succinctly. The chilling end leaves readers both with the full knowledge of what has happened…and also wanting to know more about the murderer and his relationship to Harry.’