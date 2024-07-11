Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Short Stories School Years 8 to 10 Highly Commended Adelaia Corr Agnew with ‘The Mediterranean’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Guest Contributor
11th July 2024

As the warm gentle sun seeped through the silverly leaves and the old, gnarled trunks of the olive trees I felt an instant calmness. My lungs revived with the salty sea breeze air, and my mind was silent. I walked down through the old town looking at the laundry, drying on the windows swaying rhythmically with the wind and the distant cheerful chatter from the locals, everything felt blissful.

I sat down and looked at the charming, tiled table it was chipped, and the colour was fading but it held memories of smiling couples, families and friends were the conversations lasted for ever, your face hurt from smiling and the food was fresh and exiting and nestled well. The stone wall with the green ivy crawling upwards to the clear cornflower sky. The air was emersed with the scent of orange blossom its fragrance was like a delicate dance of citrus and floral notes with a hint of sweetness.

I carried walking downwards where the bustling streets lined with colourful stalls, overflowing with fresh produce, aromatic spices, and handmade crafts. The old men at the bar smoking and having loudly debates and laughter’s. The children running around freely with their vibrant pattern sundresses and short and t shirts with their floppy sandals.

The old town is rich in history. Their cobblestones streets and winding alleys, simple buildings with colourful shutters and cafes older than time itself. The pigeons on standby for a crumb of bread given by the old ladies on the bench.

And then there are the most magnificent coasts with their crystal-clear turquoise waters and golden sandy beaches with rock polls and ecosystems of their own. Fisherman catching the daily fish fresh for the market. Families having picnics and building sandcastles. And the soothing melody of the rolling waves crashing on the shore like if tranquillity were a music that would be it and the occasional seagulls call soaring through the air.

The Mediterranean felt like the world all humans were meant to live in. It is filled with kind, generous, and warm-hearted people. The only thing children worried about was not being allowed to swim and play with their friends. The atmosphere had the sense of liveliness but peacefulness at the same time. It was like the Mediterranean was in its own planet. The locals do not worry about how much they make, politics, the economy. They stayed in the present moment enjoying life as they should and the only ones realising that we only have one chance in this world and every day is to enjoy and feel fulfilled.

“Can you fax these, and you have to stay overtime this needs to be finished by tomorrow.”

Adjudicators Comments:
‘How refreshing to see an interest in the world outside as the focus for a young writer. There is an assured tone to the whole piece, with an eye for detail and the quotidian that allows the reader to walk alongside the narrator through a warm sunny day by the sea. The last line takes a big swing in its attempt at social commentary, and how we may often feel when we are locked indoors or away from our home, dreaming of a Mediterranean summer day.’

Most Read

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

PossAbilities Café opens its doors to the public

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Local News

16 years on, police still search for Chaima Slim

Wed 10th Jul, 2024

Local News

Relatives and friends of Spanish men killed in fatal collision at sea hold second protest

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Short Stories School Years 6 to 7 Winner Isla Snape with ‘The Story of A Year’

11th July 2024

Features
TNP supports Clean Beaches Week

11th July 2024

Features
Magik releases new album

10th July 2024

Features
Short Story School Years 8 to 10 Runner-up: Sara Bensalah with ‘The Coldest Day Of The Year’

10th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024