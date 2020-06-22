Short Story Competition Years 4 – 5 winner It’s tough being a virus By Eve Rodriguez
I wake up, another day of clinging on to my flying mammal’s fur which is warm and cosy. I’ve been here for a week, so at the next swoop, while this mammal brushes against a two-legged creature’s beard, I jump into the fuzz. This becomes my new home. The two-legged creature starts to eat some...
