Short Story Competition Years 6 – 7 runner up Dinosaur Chase by Siddharth Lakhiani
The ominous low rumble shook the ground and made the hairs on the back of his neck stand up. He was terrified as he could hear the bellowing sounds getting closer and closer. He picked up his bag that had fallen and sprinted towards the old garage. As he ran, the noise became fainter. He...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here