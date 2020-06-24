Short Story Competition Years 8 – 10 runner up Airplane Mode By Anna Sanguinetti
I never hated planes like my friend Hazel, but I did not love them either. It was my first time going on a plane without my parents and my friends Hazel and Liam were accompanying me on the trip. We had planned to go to Ibiza together for a festival and even though we had...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here