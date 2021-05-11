Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Shorter Queen’s Speech for scaled-down ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech from the throne in House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London as she outlines the government's legislative programme for the coming session during the State Opening of Parliament. Pic by Chris Jackson

By Press Association
11th May 2021

By Ian Jones, PA

The Queen’s Speech clocked in at eight minutes and 52 seconds – slightly shorter than the speech at the previous State Opening of Parliament in December 2019, which ran for nine minutes and 14 seconds.

It lasted 937 words, making it the shortest speech since 2016.

It was also below the average length (1,095 words) of Queen’s Speeches during Elizabeth II’s 69-year reign.

The longest speech to date was in November 1999, when she had to deliver a speech lasting 1,751 words, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The text, which took more than 15 minutes to read out, was the third Queen’s Speech of Tony Blair’s Labour government.

The shortest came exactly a decade later, in November 2009.

Totalling just 735 words, it took six-and-a-half minutes to deliver and was the third and final Queen’s Speech of Gordon Brown’s Labour government.

The longest Queen’s Speeches have all been under Labour prime ministers, with Tony Blair’s 1997-2001 government accounting for three of the top five.

Among the five shortest speeches is the first one ever delivered by Elizabeth II, which took place in November 1952 and was just 799 words long.

Today’s speech was the 69th Queen’s Speech of Elizabeth II’s reign, and the 67th to be delivered by her in person.

In 1959 and 1963, the Queen did not attend the State Opening of Parliament, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward respectively.

On these occasions, the speech was read on her behalf by the Lord Chancellor.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

UK confirms Gibraltar on green list for travel

Fri 7th May, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Mask wearing rules relaxed for vaccinated catering staff

Tue 11th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Hancock: Holidaymakers can use NHS app to ‘prove’ vaccine status from Monday

11th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Queen’s Speech sets out plans for ‘stronger, healthier, more prosperous’ nation

11th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

11th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Further lifting of England’s lockdown confirmed for May 17

10th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021