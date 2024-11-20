Shyanne McIntosh represents Gibraltar at Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe Gibraltar Shyanne McIntosh competed on the global stage marking Gibraltar’s return to the Miss Universe after 34 years.

The pageant final was held in Mexico City last Saturday with Miss McIntosh being the first Gibraltar contestant representing at Miss Universe since 1990.

The competition proved to be a celebration of global diversity, with 125 contestants from around the globe competing for the crown.

Ms McIntosh flew the flag for the Rock and made history as the shortest contestant ever in the Miss Universe pageant.

“Spending three weeks among the world’s most inspiring contestants, Shyanne not only showcased her poise, intelligence, and charm but also brought an extraordinary story to the global stage,” a statement from Miss Universe Gibraltar said.

“Her participation alone was a testament to the resilience and ambition of Gibraltar’s people, but she went further by rewriting the pageant’s history books—becoming the shortest contestant ever to compete internationally.”

Organisers hope that Miss McIntosh’s performance on the Miss Universe stage will “undoubtedly inspire a new generation to dream big, showing that small places and individuals can have a profound impact on the world stage”.

“This milestone reinforces Gibraltar’s growing influence on the international scene, thanks to representatives like Shyanne who carry its name with pride and dignity,” the statement said.

On the final night, Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo, the first Nicaraguan to win Miss Universe, crowned her successor Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig as Miss Universe 2024.