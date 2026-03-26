‘Significant milestone’ as Gibraltar welcomes three inaugural cruise calls in a week

The Ministry of Tourism marked a significant milestone as three inaugural cruise calls were welcomed by Gibraltar Tourist Board within the space of just one week, marking a strong start to the 2026 cruise season.

Looking ahead, Gibraltar is expecting approximately 260 cruise calls in 2026, representing an increase of over 18% compared to the previous year.

The Government said this milestone underscores Gibraltar’s growing appeal as a premier cruise destination in the Mediterranean, attracting a diverse range of cruise operators and vessels.

The first of these inaugural calls was Norwegian Luna, commanded by Captain Robert Lundberg, which called on March 14 en route from Barcelona to Miami.

The vessel brought 2,564 passengers and 1,586 crew to Gibraltar and is the newest cruise ship currently sailing.

This was followed by Vidanta World’s Elegant, which called on March 20 from Cádiz, carrying 31 passengers and 218 crew. Despite its smaller passenger numbers, the call represents the continued diversification of cruise offerings visiting Gibraltar, including boutique and luxury experiences.

The third inaugural visit was Carnival Glory, which arrived on March 21 under the command of Captain Nicola Laccarino.

The vessel called at Gibraltar from Cartagena, Spain, carrying 2,487 passengers and 1,145 crew, before continuing on to Cádiz.

“Welcoming three inaugural cruise calls within a single week is a fantastic achievement and a clear indication of Gibraltar’s increasing prominence on the global cruise map,” Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said.

“These visits not only bring immediate economic benefits but also reinforce our reputation as a unique and attractive destination for cruise operators and passengers alike.”

The Government said this projected growth reflects continued confidence in Gibraltar’s tourism product, infrastructure, and visitor experience.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board remains committed to working closely with cruise lines, agents, and local stakeholders to ensure that every visit delivers a high-quality experience for passengers while maximising the economic impact for the local community.