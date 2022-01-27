Silver expedition training

The weekend of February 4 to 6, a group of 45 Silver Award participants from the Open Award Centre, will travel to Spain to undertake training for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the Parque Natural Sierra De Grazalema located near Ronda. On this practice camp the participants shall be undertaking hikes in the area of Cortes de La Frontera and Montejaque. The hikes each day will be about 16 kilometres so that the participants get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in July this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 48 kilometres over three days. One major difference this weekend is the use of a ‘wild’ campsite, i.e. no commercial facilities, since their qualifying venture will see them setting up campsites in open fields and other non-tourist sites.

The participants, whose ages range from 15 to 16 will be self sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Sierra, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.

For further information about the Award as a whole, please contact the Director, Michael Pizzarello on email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi or visit www.thedukes.gi