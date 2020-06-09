Silver Time offers sheltered outdoor time for the medically vulnerable

People under the age of 70 who are vulnerable due to a medical condition will have protected access to Camp Bay and Commonwealth Park at certain times under the Government’s new Silver Time scheme.

As from Wednesday June 10, these people will be able to exercise outdoors in a similar manner as people using the Golden Hour.

Camp Bay and Commonwealth Park will be made available between 9am and 9.45am for Silver Time. Thereafter the sites will need to be vacated so that they can be sanitised in preparation for Golden Hour at 10am.

Eligibility for Silver Time, to anyone under the age of 70, is if you are under the case of a GHA Consultant and if you have one of the following conditions:

• Undergoing chemotherapy due to cancer

• Have cancer of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphonma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

• If you have rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell).

• Are having targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

• You are pregnant and have significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

• You have severe respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe 2 chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

• Have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

• You have had a solid organ transplant (Lung, Kidney, Heart or Pancreas)

• If you are on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

• Have lung cancer and are undergoing radical radiotherapy

• Are having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

• If you have another condition that you believe may make you particularly vulnerable and therefore eligible, this will be considered

“It very likely that these individuals will have been shielding during this time and would like to be able to exercise in a safe space. Additionally, these arrangements will also be made available to people who are over the age of 70 but who rely on being accompanied by a carer who is under the age of 70 and not part of the same household,” said a statement from the government.

Anyone under the age of 70 who wishes to attend Silver Time should apply online by completing the following form https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Silvertimeform or alternatively contact the GHA on 20007022 between 9am to 3pm on weekdays and an access pass will be issued.

“The public is reminded that the individuals to whom silver hour is being made available are exceptionally vulnerable and they should respect this time for them and should not ask to use these areas if they do not fit into the criteria for Silver Time,” said the government statement. Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento said: “There are members in our community who are exceptionally vulnerable and require arrangements similar to the golden hour arrangements that we have made for people who are over the age of 70 to enable them to leave home.”

“The public health advice is that we are now able to provide this and I am happy to announce that arrangements are now in place to be able to commence this week. Government advice continues to be that the safest place for anyone who is especially vulnerable to Covid-19 is to stay home.”