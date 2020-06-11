Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Single Day Challenge for Cancer Relief

By Chronicle Staff
11th June 2020

Kenneth Navas is challenging the Rock to take part in a Single Day Challenge this Sunday and take the donations for Cancer Relief Gibraltar to over £15,000.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have broken the 9,000km distance mark and have already raised over £13,500. Incredible going given our original targets of 4,000km and £2,000. And we are well on our way to our increased target of £15,000,” said Mr Navas.

Most of the participants, around 70, have reached the end of their 14 day challenges.

“It’s been a tough two weeks,” said Mr Navas.

Some participants who started after May 18 or who have been unable to complete their distances in the first 14 days will continue.

“Given how well the challenge has gone, we have decided to bring forward our end date to Sunday June 14,” said Mr Navas.

He wants those who have participated and anyone who has not, to walk/run/cycle/static cycle/row as many rounds of 5km as they can before 2pm that day and donate or be sponsored at a rate of £1 per km or 25p per km for cyclists.

“This will be a great way to end the challenge with a family walk, cycle or run,” said Mr Navas.

“Some of us will be doing a Half-Marathon distance.”

“This will mark the end of the challenge.”

Recommended routes and guidance re social distancing measures to be announced and posted on the Kenneth Navas Barristers and Solicitors Facebook page by Friday June 12.

All routes will pass through Queensway so that participants will encounter fellow challengers along the way.

It is anticipated that participants will choose their own start and end points and let the legal firm know how they have done by contacting them via private message to its page, or, for those who know them personally, by their preferred method of communication.

The Just Giving page will then remain open for any further donations to June 30.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kenneth-navas

