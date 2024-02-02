Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Sir Bob Neill to stand down at UK’s next election

Sir Bob Neill during the debate in the House of Commons. Images via UK Parliament

By Brian Reyes
2nd February 2024

Conservative MP and stalwart friend of Gibraltar in the House of Commons, Sir Bob Neill, will not be standing at the forthcoming UK general election.

Sir Bob, MP for Bromley & Chislehurst, informed the executive committee of his local Conservative Party of his decision last night.

Sir Bob said his decision was entirely for family reasons related to his wife’s health and his desire to support her.

He added it would not affect his work for his constituency or Gibraltar while he is still an MP.

It could yet be some months before the UK goes to the polls.

“I look forward to continuing to fight Gibraltar’s corner in Westminster for the rest of this Parliament and, by any means I can, beyond that,” Sir Bob told the Chronicle.

“My colleagues and I in the APPG for Gibraltar are already working to ensure that the cross-party support that we have built continues to be just as strong after the election as now.”

“On a personal level, the Rock has become a second home to my wife and I and we look forward to continuing the many friendships we have made there.”

“Gibraltar is a unique and wonderful community and I will always be its strong and active friends.”

In May, Sir Bob will mark 50 years since he was first elected as a Conservative councillor.

He was a member of the London Assembly before becoming an MP in 2006.

He chairs the Justice Select Committee in the Commons and the All Party group on Gibraltar, whose interests he has defended and championed for many years.

