Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Sir Joe launches Gibraltar Christmas Coin Collection

Sir Joe Bossano. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2022

Sir Joe Bossano unveiled the 2022 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank earlier this week.

Sir Joe launched the coin as the Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint.

This year is the 34th year since the first collection back in 1988 was launched which included the traditional 50p Christmas card and 50p Currency Coin.

Two years ago the Gibraltar National Mint introduced for the first time a £2 collection together with the 50p Collection, and due to the popularity of the collections, both the 50p and £2 have been issued again this year.

“The programmes popularity is increasing year upon year and the exclusivity of these coins are extremely popular among collectors,” a statement from No6 Convent Place said.

Members of the public may purchase these coins at the Gibraltar Savings Bank, 206/210 Main Street.

