Tue 15th Oct, 2019

Sir Joe’s explains Alliance ‘Brexit-proof’ economic plan

By Cristina Cavilla
15th October 2019

Sir Joe Bossano yesterday set out the economic plan that will make Gibraltar “Brexit-proof” and which the GSLP/Liberal Alliance will implement should it win the general election on Thursday.

Sir Joe’s strategy is a four-year plan to restructure the economy and deal with a hard Brexit scenario.

The proposals in the post-Brexit national economic plan sets out the transformation of Gibraltar’s economy into higher value jobs and economic activity.

It includes a number of projects to enhance the living environment for Gibraltarians such as land reclamation, value-adding infrastructure, new elderly care homes and a solar park.

Addressing members of the press as part of a briefing yesterday, Alliance Leader Fabian Picardo said Sir Joe was the only man who had repositioned Gibraltar’s economy once already.

Additionally, he said Sir Joe had for some time been able to predict the performance of the Gibraltar economy after each electoral cycle.

He is therefore the man with the “credibility” to produce a post-Brexit economic plan and the “legitimacy” to set out how the economy will fare over the next four years.

According to Sir Joe, the European Union and the United Kingdom would enter into recession whilst Gibraltar would continue to grow.

He predicted a growth rate of 15% over the four-year cycle which would take the size of the economy from some £2.6 billion to £3 billion at the end of the term.

The plan is designed to make the economy of Gibraltar Brexit-proof, Sir Joe explained.

Ahead of leaving the EU, he said the Alliance would take the same approach as the UK by adopting off-site fabrication in order to boost productivity and end Gibraltar’s over-reliance on low-skilled labour from overseas.

He explained that Modern Modular Construction will offer new avenues to learn and develop high-skill and high-wage jobs.

The Alliance proposes to set up a Modern Modular Construction centre outside Gibraltar and outside the EU, initially for Gibraltar and thereafter for distribution in the UK and the rest of Europe.

