Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Local News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle assumes trustee role at Calpe House

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2023

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has accepted the role of trustee at Calpe House GA, succeeding his father’s position on the Board.

The announcement was made during Sir Lindsay’s recent visit to Gibraltar, where he engaged in discussions with Calpe House’s Executive Chairman, Albert Poggio, Patron, Sir Joseph Bossano and trustees, James Neish, Eddie Yome, Deborah Huxley and Jose Julio Pisharello.

“Calpe House welcomes Sir Lindsay Hoyle as trustee, further solidifying the enduring Hoyle family connection with the charity,” said a statement from the Trust.

“Sir Lindsay’s commitment to public service and philanthropy aligns seamlessly with Calpe House’s mission to offer a ‘Home away from Home’ for those in need.”

Remarking on accepting the role Sir Lindsay said it was a privilege to follow in his father’s footsteps and contribute to the vital work of Calpe House.

“The commitment of this charity to providing accommodation and a supportive environment in London for patients and their families is truly commendable, and I look forward to playing a part in its future endeavours,” he said.

Mr Poggio said the trust are honoured to have Sir Lindsay join Calpe House as a trustee. Adding that “his dedication to public service and his family’s longstanding connection with our charity will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of Calpe House.”

