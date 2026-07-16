Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sir Peter says concordat and Doughty letter ‘is enough’ 

Former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana, third from left, pictured with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Dr Josepg Garcia, Sir JOe Bossano, Alfonso Canepa and the Governor, Sir Ben Bathurst, as immigratio controls were lifted at the border earlier this week. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
16th July 2026

Former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana said the concordat and the supporting letter from Europe Minister Stephen Doughty “is enough” to reassure Gibraltar that the UK will respect its wishes on any issues arising from the treaty. 

The concordat is an agreement between the UK and Gibraltar governments that governs how they will give effect to their respective obligations under the UK/EU treaty. 

The concordat provides that, other than in exceptional circumstances, nothing will be done by the UK under the treaty contrary to the wishes of the people of Gibraltar. 

It guarantees the Gibraltar Government’s ability to exit the UK/EU treaty should it wish to or to stop a future UK government from doing so against Gibraltar’s wishes. 

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said this week he believed that the concordat “achieved the right balance” and that the UK already had “an in extremis power” under the Constitution. 

But Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi struck a note of caution and said it “falls short” of what had been called for in the parliamentary motion passed unanimously in Parliament in March. 

The concordat was published this week alongside a letter from UK Europe Minister Stephen Doughty in which he said the UK would not “do anything or omit to do anything” save in “truly exceptional circumstances” he believed were “frankly inconceivable”. 

He said the concordat was consistent with the principle that there should be “nothing about Gibraltar without Gibraltar”, while also recognising the UK’s constitutional responsibilities. 

On Tuesday night, speaking as immigration controls were lifted at the border, Sir Peter said he was satisfied with the concordat and the accompanying letter, adding the latter addressed some of the language shortcomings in the agreement itself. 

“I think the concordat read together with the letter is enough,” he told the Chronicle.  

“It's got to be understood in the context of the UK constitutional position of the sovereignty of the UK parliament and of a British government's constitutional inability to surrender its decision-making powers to an overseas territory.”  

“In that context, the language in the letter I think corrects some of the shortcomings and the language of the concordat.” 

“And there's still time, and I hope the UK Government will agree, to transfer the language from the letter into the concordat.” 

The concordat states that the UK Government, save for exceptional circumstances defined by Sir Peter as “being something so remote we can live with”, would not do anything against Gibraltar’s wishes. 

But “the power to prevent something is not the same as the power to bring it about”, Sir Peter said, adding the language in the letter addressed this point in political terms. 

“What we want is to trust Britain to do the right thing by honouring the political commitments that have been made by a Government of the United Kingdom,” he said. 

“That's the value of this, not the legalistic value.” 

“There's no such thing as an unchangeable law in the United Kingdom. And I think it does the trick in that respect.” 

He added that he believed Mr Azopardi simply wanted the language of the letter to be reflected in the concordat itself, “and I really do think that the UK government could concede that”. 

“If you're willing to say something in a letter, you can say it in a concordat. They both have the same legal effect.” 

Most Read

Local News

History as crowds surge through border and last of old fence is torn down

Wed 15th Jul, 2026

Local News

New European air routes targeted as Gibraltar prepares for post-treaty tourism growth

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

Treaty to be signed today in Brussels, with border immigration controls lifted at midnight tonight

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mor family reflects on bittersweet communion at frontier gates

15th July 2026

Local News
Frontier structure listed under Heritage and Antiques Act

15th July 2026

Local News
Cristina Negrette creates special mementos from frontier fence

15th July 2026

Local News
Sanchez and Picardo watch as border gates are removed 

15th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026