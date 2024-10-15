Sitges and Gibraltar artists exhibit at Fine Arts

Two artists, Mileny Gonzalez and Alvaro Costa recently exhibited their works in the Fine Arts Gallery.

The pair met on social media and bonded over a similar style of colourful and whimsical art.

Ms Gonzalez is from Sitges, Barcelona and together with Mr Costa, they decided to exhibit their works in Gibraltar.

The exhibition joined together their two similar styles of works, with the artists showcasing a particularly unique painting.

Both worked on the artwork, with Mr Costa starting off the piece in Gibraltar and then posting it to Ms Gonzalez in Barcelona.

Looking at the artwork, Ms Gonzalez described how the differences in their art styles can be seen in the painting, with Mr Costa using vivid hues in contrast to her more neutral tones.

After Mr Costa began work in Gibraltar, it was then time for Ms Gonzalez to add her touches to the piece.

“Then the painting travelled to Sitges via post,” she said.

“Then when it arrived in Sitges I did my part, which is the mermaid part.”

Mr Costa added: “you can create something beautiful from two different people, because we are similar in many things but not the same.”

Mr Costa said Ms Gonzalez is one of the best artists he has met, and via Instagram the two of them grew their professional relationship.

He added they have more projects and ideas planned.

“There are many more projects and there are big projects,” Mr Costa said.

“We both wanted the first exhibition here in Gibraltar.”

“Although I have been here all my life, for one reason or another I have not held an exhibition, but with the help of Mileny, she convinced me to move forward and exhibit.”

For Ms Gonzalez this was her first time in Gibraltar, but the pair have worked together in Sitges and some of the collaborations were on show in the Gallery.