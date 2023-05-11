Six gruelling challenges in seven weeks raise over £3000 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Floyd Swift successfully raised £3,079.12 from his six gruelling challenges over seven weeks to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar in honour of his mother Rose Brashier (Porro).

“I feel good,” he told the Chronicle after the challenge.

“Feeling fit and healthy and have little injuries during the process so overall it was great.”

“I’m very pleased to have raised so much as I honestly didn’t think I’d get close to £1000.”

His challenges included the iconic Top of the Rock run; the Med Steps Five Challenge; the 15km trail race across the hilly Sierra Carbonera at the back of La Linea; the Gibraltar half marathon; a 12hr spinathon and finally the Rock Triathlon Challenge, where he will cycle around the Rock, run around the Rock, go up the Med Steps and swim in the sea at Eastern Beach.