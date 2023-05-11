Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Six gruelling challenges in seven weeks raise over £3000 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2023

Floyd Swift successfully raised £3,079.12 from his six gruelling challenges over seven weeks to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar in honour of his mother Rose Brashier (Porro).

“I feel good,” he told the Chronicle after the challenge.

“Feeling fit and healthy and have little injuries during the process so overall it was great.”

“I’m very pleased to have raised so much as I honestly didn’t think I’d get close to £1000.”

His challenges included the iconic Top of the Rock run; the Med Steps Five Challenge; the 15km trail race across the hilly Sierra Carbonera at the back of La Linea; the Gibraltar half marathon; a 12hr spinathon and finally the Rock Triathlon Challenge, where he will cycle around the Rock, run around the Rock, go up the Med Steps and swim in the sea at Eastern Beach.

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

Tue 9th May, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Hardship up close

Tue 9th May, 2023

Local News

U2 look-a-likes visit Gibraltar

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Local News

Symbolic Casemates protest offers alternative message of peace on Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

Wed 10th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Wine stating event raises £6,387 for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

11th May 2023

Local News
Grandfather in European ride to raise awareness of childhood cancer

10th May 2023

Local News
GHA Board to hold May 16 open meeting

10th May 2023

Local News
Symbolic Casemates protest offers alternative message of peace on Russia’s ‘Victory Day’

10th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023