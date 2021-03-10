Six new virus cases, all visitors

Six new cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday, but all were visitors who had no contact in the community.

The Chronicle understands the cases are all crew members on a vessel none of whom have come ashore, meaning there has been no risk of community infection as a result.

The number of active cases on the Rock currently stands at 20 and 77 people are in isolation.

One person is in the critical care unit of St Bernard’s Hospital.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 93.

The figure was adjusted to remove one death previously recorded after it was found the person did not die from Covid-related factors.

