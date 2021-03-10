Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Six new virus cases, all visitors

Photo by Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Chronicle Staff
9th March 2021

Six new cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday, but all were visitors who had no contact in the community.

The Chronicle understands the cases are all crew members on a vessel none of whom have come ashore, meaning there has been no risk of community infection as a result.

The number of active cases on the Rock currently stands at 20 and 77 people are in isolation.

One person is in the critical care unit of St Bernard’s Hospital.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 93.

The figure was adjusted to remove one death previously recorded after it was found the person did not die from Covid-related factors.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

