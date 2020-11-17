Six positive cases detected at four local schools

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed six new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified within local schools and educational settings, with a total 59 staff and pupils in self-isolation.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases rose slightly to 110 on Tuesday, with eight new cases detected and another seven recovering.

In Gibraltar, there are currently 618 people in self-isolation and since the pandemic began 79,766 tests have been carried out, identifying 915 cases.

Of these confirmed cases, one positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in St Joseph’s Upper Primary School and in the Gibraltar College, and two positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified at both St Martin’s and Westside Schools.

“The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all four educational settings and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals,” the Government said in a statement.

“All individuals who are identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be required to self isolate.”

“Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”

For St Joseph’s Upper Primary, this is the fifth case identified within this school, with 24 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 22 pupils) having been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and instructed to self-isolate.

At St Martin’s School, these are the second and third cases detected and 12 individuals within the school setting (6 staff members and 6 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the second positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

In relation to the third case, no one has had to self-isolate as the individual is from the same school group bubble as the second positive case and has the same close contacts within the school setting as those identified for the second case.

A total of 23 pupils have been self-isolated at Westside school after the 13th and 14th Covid-19 cases in this school were identified.

Some 11 pupils were deemed to have been in close contact with the 13th positive case and 12 with the 14th positive case.

At the Gibraltar College of Further Education, no staff or pupils have had to self-isolate after its third case was detected.

The Government advised individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information to contact the relevant Head Teacher or Principal.

“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school/College,” the Government said.

“They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”

“Pupils in the above mentioned schools and educational settings should continue to attend

school/College as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend

school/College as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”