Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Six positive cases detected at four local schools

Photo: PA Wire/Simon Dawson

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2020

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed six new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified within local schools and educational settings, with a total 59 staff and pupils in self-isolation.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases rose slightly to 110 on Tuesday, with eight new cases detected and another seven recovering.

In Gibraltar, there are currently 618 people in self-isolation and since the pandemic began 79,766 tests have been carried out, identifying 915 cases.

Of these confirmed cases, one positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in St Joseph’s Upper Primary School and in the Gibraltar College, and two positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified at both St Martin’s and Westside Schools.

“The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all four educational settings and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals,” the Government said in a statement.

“All individuals who are identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be required to self isolate.”

“Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”

For St Joseph’s Upper Primary, this is the fifth case identified within this school, with 24 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 22 pupils) having been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and instructed to self-isolate.

At St Martin’s School, these are the second and third cases detected and 12 individuals within the school setting (6 staff members and 6 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the second positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

In relation to the third case, no one has had to self-isolate as the individual is from the same school group bubble as the second positive case and has the same close contacts within the school setting as those identified for the second case.

A total of 23 pupils have been self-isolated at Westside school after the 13th and 14th Covid-19 cases in this school were identified.

Some 11 pupils were deemed to have been in close contact with the 13th positive case and 12 with the 14th positive case.

At the Gibraltar College of Further Education, no staff or pupils have had to self-isolate after its third case was detected.

The Government advised individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information to contact the relevant Head Teacher or Principal.

“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school/College,” the Government said.

“They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”

“Pupils in the above mentioned schools and educational settings should continue to attend

school/College as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend

school/College as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Local News

First batch of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive in Gib before Christmas

Mon 16th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gabriela’s hike up Med Steps raises over £1,500 for Diabetes Gibraltar

17th November 2020

Local News
Emergency services rehearse response to airplane crash

17th November 2020

Local News
Fault at ex-MOD substation sparks short power cut

17th November 2020

Local News
New promotion at BCA

17th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020