‘Six Windows’ places focus on struggles faced by young people

The struggles faced by young people were highlighted in ‘Six Windows’, a collaborative effort of dance, drama and poetry examining youth mental health through movement and dialogue last week at Ince’s Hall.

The show, which took place on August 15 and 16, aimed to open windows into the souls of young people through a series of cast interviews, poetry recitals, modern dance and dramatic vignettes.

The show divided into two parts, saw cast interviews as well as numerous performances.

JFDance Principal and Six Windows’ director Jade Federico-Marzan said the show was a “love letter to anyone and everyone who have ever struggled with something and felt alone”.

The idea for the show initially began in the back of her mind, but has now been brought to life.

“I believe there is no better time for this show to happen than in an era where most communication takes place via texts and DMs, computers and mobile phones, and most importantly social media but rarely face to face,” she said.

“Very few of us reveal our true selves, we hide behind practiced smiles in order to fit in and not appear weak.”

Those of us that refuse to hide are labelled weird by society.”

“All the while, each and every one of us are fighting our own internal battles.”

“Nobody knowing a person’s individual struggles.”

“When I was a child, my dad used to tell me ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’, and that is something I keep in the back of my mind and try to go by,” she added.

Ms Federico-Marzan said social media pressure, parental neglect, gender identity, academic anxiety, body dysmorphia, and unaddressed grief are only a “fraction” of issues faced by young and not so young people.

For those who struggle, she said: “Please talk to someone.”

“There is always someone willing to listen and willing to help.”

The show’s programme advised audience members affected by the themes explored to contact GibSams.

The producers of the show also thanked Julian Felice as well as members of the cast and crew who went above and beyond to make the event a success.

The Cast

The Main Six - Stella Bosano, Anna Victory, Taylah Phillips, Syanne Ticknell-Smith, Sarah Torres and Eva Collinson

Children Dancers - Thea Byrne, Cora Lopez, Keira Ignacio, Valentina Lopez Federico, Brooke Rocca and Kaitlyn Murphy.

Junior Dancers - Travis Porro, Bella Conroy, Rhian Lopez, Reece Hughes, Chanel Hyde-Gomes, Sophia Torres, Elena Tricker, Ella Gaivizo and Leanne Robba.

Adult Dancers - Stephanie Gonzalez, Louise Britto, Francesa Morillo, Shara Garro, Jenella Sodi, Cora Ramirez and Adrian Lopez.

Actors - Julian Felice, Nicholas Raggio-Federico, Bonnie McHard, Justine Federico, William Felice, Natalie Bonavia, Tamara Perez

Director and Choreographer - Jade Federico-Marzan.

Dramatic Director - Julian Felice

Crew - Mel Federico-Marzan, Lewis Darroch, Jazmine Jarman, Isabella Torres, Karess Zammit, Sharon Bosano, Amos Bosano and Valeska Porro.