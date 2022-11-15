Six writers share experiences in Lightning Talks

On Friday evening, six writers came together for Gibraltar Literature Week in a series of five 10-minute talks.

The ‘Lightning Talks’ organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services formed part of the week-long programme of events.

The writers included Hannah Mifsud, Jared Cruz, Eleanor Taylor Dobbs, Stephanie Dignam, and Melissa Bosano and Jade Herbert.

Ms Mifsud spoke about the importance of building a convincing character, while Ms Dobbs discussed the ‘Rock Retreat’, a week-long residency which inspired writers.

Ms Dignam spoke about imposter syndrome even after eight years of working in the self-publishing industry and Mr Cruz spoke about his book ‘Into Dark Shadows’, which he wrote after hand-selected for the GCS Young Writer’s Initiative.

Ms Bosano and Ms Herbert spoke of their project with Year 10 English students at Westside School who wrote a selection of books for Reception students at St Paul’s School.