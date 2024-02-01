Small adjustments that can save your life

By Jon Santos

February is Heart Month and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues.

In this article the Gibraltar Cardiac Association discusses the effects of a heart attack and the steps that can be taken to reduce the risk.

A major cardiac event, if survived, comes with a host of undesirable after-effects that include mental and physical symptoms such as, brain fog, depression, fatigue, limitations on diet, physical activities (lifting weights and extreme cardio), impaired libido and ability to perform between the sheets. These symptoms may not be permanent but require a considerable effort and readjustment from the cardiac event survivor to overcome.

Were I to be able to go back in time there are a couple of things I would tell my younger self to do, particularly to maintain a healthier diet and exercise regularly as the best thing to do when it comes to overall heart health is to take preventative steps.

Cardiac health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, encompassing the proper functioning of the heart and blood vessels. Understanding and actively promoting cardiac health are essential for preventing cardiovascular diseases, which remain a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

The heart, a muscular organ responsible for pumping blood throughout the body, plays a central role in maintaining cardiovascular health. A well-functioning heart ensures efficient circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to cells while removing waste products. Various factors contribute to cardiac health, and lifestyle choices significantly influence the risk of developing heart-related issues.

Diet plays a pivotal role in cardiac health. A balanced and heart-healthy diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and limited saturated and trans fats. These dietary choices help regulate cholesterol levels, manage blood pressure, and control weight, all of which are crucial elements in maintaining a healthy heart. Reducing the intake of salt is also vital in preventing hypertension, a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Regular physical activity is another cornerstone of cardiac health. Exercise strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, and helps control weight. It also contributes to lower blood pressure and healthier cholesterol levels. Engaging in aerobic activities like walking, running, swimming, or cycling enhances cardiovascular fitness, while strength training promotes overall heart health.

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are well-established risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. Smoking damages blood vessels, reduces oxygen supply to the heart, and elevates the risk of blood clots. Quitting smoking significantly improves cardiac health and reduces the risk of heart disease. Similarly, limiting alcohol intake is crucial, as excessive alcohol can lead to high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, and irregular heart rhythms.

Maintaining a healthy weight is intimately connected to cardiac well-being. Excess body weight, especially around the abdomen, increases the risk of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Losing even a modest amount of weight can have substantial benefits for cardiovascular health, positively impacting blood pressure and reducing strain on the heart.

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep are additional factors that can negatively impact cardiac health. Prolonged stress contributes to the release of hormones that may damage blood vessels and lead to inflammation. Adequate and quality sleep is essential for the body to repair and rejuvenate, supporting overall cardiovascular function. Establishing healthy sleep habits and adopting stress-reducing practices, such as meditation or yoga, can contribute to a healthier heart.

Regular health check-ups and screenings are crucial for early detection and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar helps identify potential issues before they escalate. Early intervention allows for lifestyle modifications or medical treatments that can effectively manage or mitigate the progression of heart-related conditions.

Genetic factors also play a role in cardiac health. A family history of heart disease may increase an individual’s susceptibility, making regular screenings and adherence to a heart-healthy lifestyle even more critical. Understanding one’s family medical history enables proactive measures to minimize risk.

Cardiac health is a multifaceted concept that requires a holistic approach. A combination of a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol, stress management, adequate sleep, and regular health check-ups form the foundation of a heart-healthy lifestyle. By adopting these practices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular diseases, ensuring a longer and healthier life.

In conclusion, and speaking from a place of knowledge, sensible minor adjustments earlier in life will help in avoiding major disruptions later in life.

Stay healthy and keep heart.

Jon Santos