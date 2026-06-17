Small Nations, Big Games

The big day for basketball will finally arrive as the Tercentenary Sports Hall in less that a weeks time sees Gibraltar take on San Marino in the first of three matches the national team will play as they attempt to claim the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

It has been some time since Gibraltar basketball hosted a senior men’s FIBA tournament on the Rock. Tuesday, June 23, GABBA will once again act as hosts to San Marino, Malta and Andorra in what is expected to be five days of exciting fixtures.

The highlight of this season’s basketball calendar, the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries is among the biggest tournaments GABBA participates in outside of the Island Games. It provides local basketball fans with the opportunity to enjoy exciting encounters against teams which, in theory, should be at a similar level to Gibraltar.

Gibraltar will start their campaign against San Marino on June 23 with a 7.30pm tip-off. Prior to this, local basketball fans can enjoy the Andorra versus Malta match at 5pm.

On Wednesday, June 24, Gibraltar will again play in the later slot of the day, providing local fans with another opportunity to support their team as they face Malta at 7.30pm.

Gibraltar’s final group match will see them face Andorra on Thursday, once again with an evening tip-off.

Teams will have a rest day on Friday, with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, June 27. These will determine who progresses to the third/fourth-place play-off and the final, which will take place on Sunday.

Gibraltar are currently ranked 125th in the FIBA World Rankings and are the lowest-ranked of the four sides competing.

San Marino are ranked 111th, with Malta above them in 101st place and Andorra the highest-ranked team at 98th.

This will provide Gibraltar with an opportunity to rise up the rankings should they perform well, gaining points from competing against higher-ranked opposition.

Unlike previous years, when Eastern European countries have been involved in FIBA tournaments at this level, this year’s tournament will feature just four teams. Gibraltar therefore have a realistic chance of topping the group, something that has not been seen for some time.

Andorra claimed the 2024 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries title following their 84-79 victory over Malta, securing a record sixth championship and their 11th medal overall.

Gibraltar will be looking to turn things around on home soil after their 2024 campaign ended in fourth place, having been beaten by San Marino by just three points in a 73-70 scoreline.

San Marino defeated Gibraltar in what was described as “an overtime thriller to capture bronze”. They were led by Tomaso Felici’s 19-point, 11-rebound double-double performance.

The 2024 championship also saw hosts Andorra lift their sixth FIBA European Championship for Small Countries title with a narrow 84-79 triumph over Malta in the final.

“Bruno Bartolome made it rain as he went 7-for-13 from beyond the arc for 24 points, while Sergi Serrato added 22 for the winners.

“It was a tough night for Malta after their loss in the final, but the consolation prize came in the form of the Most Valuable Player award for their big man, Samuel Deguara.”

Andorra continue their stranglehold on top spot as the most successful team in the competition. Iceland, Ireland, Austria, Azerbaijan and Armenia have all won the title twice. None of these nations, with the exception of Andorra, will be participating in this year’s championship.

All the action will be available to watch live on the FIBA YouTube channel and can also be accessed via the respective game pages on the official FIBA website.

Matches begin this Tuesday at 5pm at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, with defending champions Andorra facing Malta. The opening day of play will see a repeat of the final day of the 2024 championship, with the defending champions taking on last year’s finalists and the teams that contested the 2024 third/fourth-place play-off also facing each other.

On Wednesday, San Marino will take on Andorra at 5pm, with Gibraltar returning to the court against Malta at 7.30pm.

The group stage concludes on Thursday, with Malta facing San Marino at 5pm, followed by Gibraltar taking on defending champions Andorra in the final group match.

The FIBA tournament will be the first major international sporting event to be hosted at the Tercentenary Sports Hall since the new surface was laid just six weeks ago, providing what should be a top-class atmosphere and environment.

