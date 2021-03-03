Small opening for major ‘arborealism’ exhibition
A major art exhibition focusing on nature saw a small socially distanced opening as in-person cultural events slowly re-emerge. The exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, is Gibraltar’s major art exhibition of the year, featuring over 100 works from 40 artists. The entire Gustavo Bacarisas gallery is lined with artworks and every single piece shares...
