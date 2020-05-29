Small protest as Parliament reconvenes
A small group of around 15 protestors gathered outside the Gibraltar Parliament yesterday to express their anger and frustration at some of the measures that were being implemented as part of the response to the Covd-19 pandemic. Although different grievances were being expressed, the common theme underlying the protest was that decisions were being taken...
