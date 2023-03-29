SNAG donates sensory equipment to local schools
The Special Needs Action Group has donated a range of sensory equipment to St Anne’s School, Bishop Fitzgerald School, St Martin’s School and Notre Dame School.
Throughout the rest of the week, SNAG will continue to donate sensory equipment to various Learning Support Facility’s within the local schools. “We hope this supports the pupils and teaching staff in their everyday activities and thank them for their dedication and hard work,” a spokesperson for SNAG said.