Fri 9th Dec, 2022

SNAG holds community art project

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2022

The Special Needs Action Group and Christina Rodruguez displayed a community art project last Saturday morning at the Piazza where members of the community were able to visit and take part.

The public were invited to leave their mark on the artwork in the form of a fingerprint resembling a leaf, and also write a message on the branches of the art work.

Individuals from 18 different schools and entities across the community completed this community art project, coordinated by the Christina Rodriguez and Special Needs Action Group.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Christina for her hard work, she has been the key to making this possible,” SNAG said.

“We would also like to thank all the entities that have worked with us on this and each and every individual who has collaborated in this project and who has also come down and left their mark on it.”

“SNAG would like to congratulate the community for this wonderful creation which is aimed at portraying diversity, acceptance, inclusion, strength, unity and awareness about disability via imagery and art.”

This artwork will be displayed in the Mayor's Parlor following a reception in City Hall.

SNAG thanked the Mayor for his support throughout this project.

The event on Saturday also saw the participation of other charities who all joined together to celebrate International Day of persons with disabilities together, these included GibSams, GHITA, Kidney Care Gibraltar, Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation, and more.

