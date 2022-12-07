Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SNAG hosts Christmas Tea Party

By Chronicle Staff
7th December 2022

The Special Needs Action Group hosted a Christmas Tea Party at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel Aurora Ballroom this week for the service users of St Bernadette's Centre, Dr Giraldi residential services and their support workers.

“The event went fantastically well and it was a pleasure to see the service users and their support workers enjoying themselves in such a relaxed and festive environment,” SNAG said.

“SNAG always aims to support the Care Agency and the service users of St Bernadette's and Dr Giraldi residential services, and organising events such as these where services users have an opportunity to experience memorable moments in locations that are enjoyed and shared by all the community, is one of our on-going initiatives.”

Among the guests were Care Agency CEO Carlos Banderas and members of his team.

SNAG thanked them for their support throughout the year.

“It is a pleasure to work with and support the Care Agency team [and] we look forward to another year working together,” SNAG said.

It added: “We would like to thank the Sunborn Hotel for all your assistance and support for this event, it could not have been any more perfect for the guests - the level of the professionalism of this hotel and staff is exceptional.”

“We would also like to thank Rock the Booth for their hard work on the day and their kind support, the guests absolutely loved your booth.”

“A special thanks also goes out to Elizabeth Reyes from Morrisons PLC for all her support and kindness in assisting with all the gifts for all the service users.”

“Another very special thanks goes out to Charlie Noguera, our Santa, who made everyone extremely happy and made the occasion extra special.”

“Lastly, our biggest thank you goes to the service users of St Bernadette's and Dr Giraldi residential services and their support staff.”

“Thank you for allowing us to share this very special occasion with you.”

Most Read

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

McGrail Inquiry commissions forensic report into alleged data breach, with date of full hearing still in question

Tue 6th Dec, 2022

Local News

Spain says UK bags stopped at border cleared as ‘one-off goodwill gesture’

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Curfew order for teens in violent incident that shocked community

7th December 2022

Local News
Learning to be kind at St Paul’s School

7th December 2022

Local News
Oxford scientist describes how hesitancy and politics led to millions of vaccines binned

7th December 2022

Local News
Govt convenes avian flu surveillance meeting

7th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022