SNAG hosts Christmas Tea Party

The Special Needs Action Group hosted a Christmas Tea Party at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel Aurora Ballroom this week for the service users of St Bernadette's Centre, Dr Giraldi residential services and their support workers.

“The event went fantastically well and it was a pleasure to see the service users and their support workers enjoying themselves in such a relaxed and festive environment,” SNAG said.

“SNAG always aims to support the Care Agency and the service users of St Bernadette's and Dr Giraldi residential services, and organising events such as these where services users have an opportunity to experience memorable moments in locations that are enjoyed and shared by all the community, is one of our on-going initiatives.”

Among the guests were Care Agency CEO Carlos Banderas and members of his team.

SNAG thanked them for their support throughout the year.

“It is a pleasure to work with and support the Care Agency team [and] we look forward to another year working together,” SNAG said.

It added: “We would like to thank the Sunborn Hotel for all your assistance and support for this event, it could not have been any more perfect for the guests - the level of the professionalism of this hotel and staff is exceptional.”

“We would also like to thank Rock the Booth for their hard work on the day and their kind support, the guests absolutely loved your booth.”

“A special thanks also goes out to Elizabeth Reyes from Morrisons PLC for all her support and kindness in assisting with all the gifts for all the service users.”

“Another very special thanks goes out to Charlie Noguera, our Santa, who made everyone extremely happy and made the occasion extra special.”

“Lastly, our biggest thank you goes to the service users of St Bernadette's and Dr Giraldi residential services and their support staff.”

“Thank you for allowing us to share this very special occasion with you.”