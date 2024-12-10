Society must act to tackle domestic abuse and relegate it to the past

International Human Rights Day, observed on December 10, marks the conclusion of the annual 16-day global campaign of activism against gender-based violence. The campaign begins each year on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and highlights one of the most pervasive and entrenched human rights violations worldwide.

Violence against women and girls remains alarmingly widespread. In 2023 alone, at least 51,100 women lost their lives to gender-based violence—murdered by intimate partners or family members in acts of ultimate brutality.

In Gibraltar, domestic abuse is a silent epidemic. According to GBC, 42 reports of domestic abuse are made to the police every month—a statistic that Helena Cunningham, Head of the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team, aptly describes as an epidemic. Yet behind these numbers lies a darker reality: many cases never progress. Individuals often feel trapped, constrained by fear, societal stigma, and the overwhelming challenges of seeking justice.

In 2022, 80% of domestic abuse complaints in Gibraltar were not pursued by the complainant. This staggering figure reveals some of the immense barriers individuals face. While legislative progress has been made, delays in enacting key parts and provisions of the new Domestic Abuse Act risk leaving individuals and their families without the full protection they urgently need.

The Domestic Abuse Act 2023 marked a significant step forward. It introduced measures addressing coercive control, non-fatal strangulation, and suffocation, while also recognising the devastating impacts of financial and psychological abuse—forms of control often overlooked but profoundly harmful. However, progress remains incomplete. Critical tools such as Domestic Abuse Protection Notices (DAPNs) and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs) remain unenforced. These measures are essential for providing immediate and long-term safety, empowering law enforcement to act even when there is insufficient evidence for criminal charges.

In the UK, a pilot programme for DAPNs and DAPOs is currently underway across three police forces. These tools facilitate faster interventions and offer critical protection against physical, psychological, and financial abuse. In Gibraltar, families cannot afford further delays. With an average of 42 domestic abuse reports made to the police each month, it is both logical and necessary to enact legislation that makes DAPNs and DAPOs accessible. This also requires publishing clear operational frameworks, allocating sufficient resources, and ensuring that those affected receive the urgent protection and support they need.

Stigma remains one of the most powerful barriers survivors face. Many carry not only the trauma of abuse but also the heavy burden of shame, guilt, and societal judgment—emotions instilled by abusers and reinforced by societal attitudes. In some circles, domestic abuse is still dismissed as a “private matter,” isolating survivors and making them feel judged, blamed, or disbelieved if they come forward. Tragically, even those who report abuse often withdraw due to several reasons, amongst them stigma or fear of retaliation.

Globally, one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence in her lifetime, often at the hands of someone she knows. While domestic abuse can affect anyone, women are disproportionately impacted, as are other forms of violence such as sexual harassment and assault. However, survivors of all genders face barriers, including stereotypes and insufficient awareness. Male survivors are often overlooked, and amplifying their voices is essential for fostering inclusivity. Addressing domestic abuse requires targeted measures to break down these barriers and tackle the systemic structures that perpetuate violence. Violence against women also extends beyond the home, occurring in workplaces, and online spaces. Combating it requires a comprehensive approach—one that integrates legal protections, survivor-focused support systems, and safe spaces where survivors can share their experiences without fear of judgment or retaliation.

One of the most effective ways to challenge stigma is by amplifying the voices of survivors. Their stories can debunk societal misconceptions and inspire others to seek help. Yet, sharing such deeply personal experiences is never easy. Survivors often fear being judged, disbelieved, or facing retaliation.

Over the past 14 months, I have had the privilege of meeting several survivors in my clinics who have shared their experiences with me. Their courage is undeniable—they are not victims but survivors, with resilience, strength, and hope shining through each and every one of them. However, their hesitation to speak openly about their experiences reflects a recurring concern: a deep fear of judgment. This fear of ostracization, dismissal, or condemnation underscores the stigma that persists in our society.

The silence is deafening, and breaking it is essential for meaningful change.

Survivors of domestic abuse deserve and want more than empathy and compassion—they deserve and want continued action and progress. Enacting remaining legislation and implementing DAPNs and DAPOs without delay is a critical step forward. However, policy and legislation alone are not enough. As a society, we must continue to actively dismantle the stigma surrounding domestic abuse. We must continue to shift the way we discuss these issues to foster greater understanding and acceptance. Above all, we must continue to create safe spaces where survivors feel empowered to speak about their experiences and continue to strengthen resources to ensure individuals and families are protected and supported throughout their journeys.

Domestic abuse is not a “private matter”; it is a societal issue. Behind every statistic is a life forever changed, a story that demands to be heard. We cannot afford to become complacent and we cannot afford delays. Individuals, families, and children need us to act.

We stand united with NGOs like Women In Need, tireless advocates for change, and all those in our community dedicated to this vital work. Most importantly, we stand with survivors themselves, whose resilience inspires us all. To those who have lost their lives to domestic abuse, we owe our unwavering determination. To their families, we extend our deepest condolences. In their memory, for those still suffering in silence, and for all survivors and their families, we must strive for a future where domestic abuse is no longer an epidemic but an intolerable injustice relegated to the past.