Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

You’re not stupid, you’ve been duped and defrauded

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire

By Gabriella Peralta
17th April 2025

On a July morning, tucked into a police media report an entry detailed how a local business had lost in excess of £1m to a telephone fraud. Within seconds of reading, I dialled the RGP media officer. We spoke briefly about the stunning loss, how a press release would likely be issued, and on my...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

TNG Realty submits plans for Eastside sales gallery and offices

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Local News

Teenager raises over £6,000 for Nazareth House

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Local News

Unite Education Branch raises concerns over school summer hours consultation

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Local News

University College London deepens engagement with Northern Defences

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Recruitment opens for 60th anniversary Miss Gibraltar pageant

16th April 2025

Local News
TNG Realty submits plans for Eastside sales gallery and offices

16th April 2025

Features
‘Echoes’ installation transforms GEMA vault into interactive space

15th April 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Chai With Priya Celebrating the sisterhood of friends

15th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025