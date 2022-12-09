Sofia Zammit raises £200 for childhood cancer

Sofia Zammit, aged 10, has raised £200 for Research Into Childhood Cancer (RICC).

Sofia raised the money by collecting and recycling Christmas cards and making Christmas tags.

She spent a few weeks cutting and designing them and sold them in packs of 10.

She also bought loom bands and made different styles and coloured bracelets and sold them at her school and at events held at Casemates such as the Pride event where she also did glitter face painting.

She decided to donate the money to childhood cancer as she believes that no child should go though such pain.

She handed over a cheque for £200 to Craig Sacarello from RICC.

Sofia thanked her school, Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School, Tramonti Restaurant, and all those who purchased any items.

“Also my mum and dad for believing in me,” she said.

She asked for christmas cards to be donated to her at Little Divas, 18a City Mill Lane.