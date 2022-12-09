Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sofia Zammit raises £200 for childhood cancer

Sofia Zammit hands over the cheque to Craig Sacarello from RICC.

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2022

Sofia Zammit, aged 10, has raised £200 for Research Into Childhood Cancer (RICC).

Sofia raised the money by collecting and recycling Christmas cards and making Christmas tags.

She spent a few weeks cutting and designing them and sold them in packs of 10.

She also bought loom bands and made different styles and coloured bracelets and sold them at her school and at events held at Casemates such as the Pride event where she also did glitter face painting. 

She decided to donate the money to childhood cancer as she believes that no child should go though such pain.

She handed over a cheque for £200 to Craig Sacarello from RICC.

Sofia thanked her school, Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School, Tramonti Restaurant, and all those who purchased any items.

“Also my mum and dad for believing in me,” she said.

She asked for christmas cards to be donated to her at Little Divas, 18a City Mill Lane.

Most Read

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

Helmets and speed limits for e-scooters under draft legislation published by Govt

Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Local News

Curfew order for teens in violent incident that shocked community

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bill seeks to amend legislation to allow prosecution of sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar

9th December 2022

Local News
Richard Ullger re-appointed as Commissioner of Police

9th December 2022

Local News
PossAbilities holds ‘Journey to Lapland’ reception

9th December 2022

Local News
Radio Gibraltar launches Christmas take-over

9th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022