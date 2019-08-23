Solid GCSE results as students prepare for life in new schools
Gibraltar’s students collected their GCSE results from the old Westside and Bayside schools for the last time yesterday. As from September, the students will be walking the halls in the new school in Waterport Road. This year, students at Westside and Bayside achieved a pass rate of 99.6% for grades 9-1 under the new grading...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here