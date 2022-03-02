Solidarity with Ukraine
The horror of war is unfolding in Ukraine. TV channels on rolling news, newspapers and radio stations with full coverage. The information is constant, just like the pain and suffering. Putin’s evil act is being condemned across the world. The history between Ukraine and Russia is complex but the decision to invade cannot be justified...
