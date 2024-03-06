Solving Crimes with Science

RGP Crime Scene Investigators visited Bayside School yesterday this week to explain how science is used to solve crimes.

As part of Science Week, the CSI detectives spoke to over a hundred Year 9 students and explained how the police test for fingerprints and DNA, as well as CSI’s role within the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Students also competed to see who could get into the infamous white CSI suits the fastest, with the winning time being 3 minutes and 31 seconds.

Detective Constable Steve Palmer, said: “We genuinely think the students really enjoyed the day and we’re looking forward to our next opportunity to talk to them.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “A massive thank you to the Crime Scene Investigation Unit for coming in and inspiring them.”

