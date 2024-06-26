Some 14 Govt school teacher vacancies available

There are 14 permanent teacher vacancies available in Gibraltar Government schools.

GSD MP Edwin Reyes questioned the vacancies in parliament on Monday, which stem from teachers who have recently retired and those who will retire in the next academic year.

“As at projected figures now, there are five teachers retiring at the beginning of the next academic year,” the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes said.

“There are 14 permanent teacher vacancies available.”

Mr Reyes questioned the Government on the number of unfilled Teaching and Learning Responsibility (TLR) posts at all schools in Gibraltar.

In total, there are currently 38 TLR posts not filled in a substantive capacity in Gibraltar, with a further 16 having already been recruited for and aimed to be filled by September and a further three which will be advertised “imminently”, parliament heard.

“Eight of the posts that were previously pending, and had been for a number of years, have now been clarified and have already been recruited for, with the successful applicants expected to take up their appointments in September 2024,” Dr Cortes said

“14 of the pending posts are under the final stages of review, with discussions with staff members and the union expected to be completed in term one of academic year 2024/2025.”

“A further five pending posts are College TLR positions which still require further consideration.”