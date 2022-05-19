Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Some 2,400 schoolchildren enjoy Young Shakespeare company workshops

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2022

The cast from the Young Shakespeare Company entertained 2,400 local school students with daily performances of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ last week.

The performances consisted of an interactive session followed by a modern-day take on the play, with the cast using some of the students in the audience to play certain characters.

The Company also hosted two workshops at the Bayside School Drama Studio as part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ development and educational programme.

The workshops, which were attended by over 30 students from both Bayside School and local theatre groups, provided the opportunity to work with professional actors to recreate a famous scene in ‘Romeo and Juliet.’

The workshops also covered techniques on stage fighting, as well as methods on how to understand and analyse Shakespearean texts and have fun with Shakespeare’s words.

“One of the amazing things we find when we visit Gibraltar is how passionate young people are about the performing arts; passionate audience members and passionate about performing themselves,” the Company’s Artistic Director Christopher Geelan said.

In terms of the workshops, Mr Geelan said they represent a “fantastic opportunity for those young people to interact one to one with the actors and directors and see what it is like to work with people who do this for a living.”

The Young Shakespeare Company visit was organised by GCS, with the support of the John Mackintosh Educational Trust.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Brexit madness continues

Mon 16th May, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

A little more conversation, a little less distraction

Tue 17th May, 2022

Brexit

Albares says Gib talks ‘moving at good pace’, with concrete proposals on the table

Fri 13th May, 2022

Spain ‘will never get Gibraltar back’, Sir Joe tells UN seminar

Mon 16th May, 2022

Local News

GHA to provide vital cardiac services as part of £17m project

Tue 17th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hydrotherapy to become available at St Martin’s School

19th May 2022

Local News
Local artists selected for Rock Retreat Residency

19th May 2022

Local News
MPs voice concern over high number of children referred to mental health and protection services

19th May 2022

Local News
Unite declares Customs dispute, as GGCA de-escalates

19th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022