Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Features

Sophia Mae Flynn wins annual Convent Christmas Card Competition

By Chronicle Staff
7th December 2020

The Convent Christmas Card Competition saw over 500 entries this year, with Sophia Mae Flynn scooping the top prize in the annual competition.

This year saw more entries than the last, with a spokesman from the Convent commenting on the high calibre of the entries.

Runners up were Isabella Perez from Bishop Fitzgerald School and Eva Rodriguez from St Joseph Upper Primary School.

The winner Sophia Mae Flynn from St Joseph Upper Primary School and runners up had lunch with the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel in the Banqueting Hall.

Newton systems also sponsored the prize of an iPad.

The presentation was attended by the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, Ludovic Leroy from Newton Systems, Lianne Parral from Bishop Fitzgerald, Terence Ocana from St Joseph’s Upper Primary, winner Sophia Mae Flynn, runner up Isabella Perez, runner up Eva Rodriguez and Keri Scott from the Department of Education.

