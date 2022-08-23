#SophieSays Courting and cohabiting in a post-Covid wasteland
It all starts with being chased around the playground, not a care in the world bar how far you could make your 20p stretch in the tuck shop (ten strawberry laces, five chocolate mice and one Tunnocks Teacake), evolving into the surreptitious passing of notes beneath desks whilst the teacher’s back was turned, and eventually...
