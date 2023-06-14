Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle
Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Two wheels, or not two wheels?

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Sophie Clifton-Tucker
14th June 2023

Gibraltar, like many other places, is grappling with issues of traffic congestion, air pollution, and public health concerns. To address these challenges, the government earlier this year introduced the Active Travel Strategy, which includes the implementation of bicycle lanes, the first of which has now been officially opened. Over the past week I have been...

