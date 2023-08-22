Sort out cockroach and rat problem, GSD says

The GSD on Tuesday urged the Gibraltar Government to “sort out the cockroach and rat problem” on the Rock.

In a statement the Opposition said it has received numerous reports, together with videos and photographic evidence showing what appears to be an infestation of cockroaches and also rats in various areas in Gibraltar.

The GSD asked that the Government “address this issue as soon as possible, in particular as to its causes”.

“This is clearly not good for Gibraltar’s touristic image, especially when we have visitors coming here during the summer season,” the GSD’s Damon Bossino said.

“It is also a highly unpleasant experience for residents as well.”

“There are basic issues of hygiene at play which need to be addressed and the problem, whatever its cause or causes, resolved as a matter of urgency.”