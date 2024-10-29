Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

South District constituency meeting

Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2024

The Minister for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, will be holding the third ‘Town Hall’ type meeting of the Constituency on Monday, November 4, at the Central Hall at 5pm.

All residents of the South District are welcome. The meeting will provide an open forum for constituents to voice their concerns and offer suggestions directly to Dr Cortes.

“I am very much looking forward to this third meeting. The previous meetings have proved to be very successful with active and positive discussions and many active points raised in a community spirit,” said Dr Cortes.

“We have been able to act on some of the issues and continue resolving others. I am looking forward to listening to other issues that the residents will raise.”

