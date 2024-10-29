South District constituency meeting

The Minister for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, will be holding the third ‘Town Hall’ type meeting of the Constituency on Monday, November 4, at the Central Hall at 5pm.

All residents of the South District are welcome. The meeting will provide an open forum for constituents to voice their concerns and offer suggestions directly to Dr Cortes.

“I am very much looking forward to this third meeting. The previous meetings have proved to be very successful with active and positive discussions and many active points raised in a community spirit,” said Dr Cortes.

“We have been able to act on some of the issues and continue resolving others. I am looking forward to listening to other issues that the residents will raise.”