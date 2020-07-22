Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims for ‘shared prosperity’ with Gibraltar after Brexit, Foreign Minister says during La Linea visit

Spain's Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya [second from right], during her visit to the border on Wednesday evening. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2020

Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, visited the border on Wednesday evening during her first ministerial visit to the Campo de Gibraltar, underscoring Spain's desire for a “win win" outcome to negotiations on post-Brexit relations with Gibraltar. Mrs González Laya's first stop on her visit was the city council in La Linea, where she...

